Zalo

Ichigo Rabbit Vibrator Strawberry Pink

Double the passion with the ZALO Ichigo Rabbit Vibrator, complete with inbuilt dual motors for internal and external pleasure in one deliciously orgasmic experience. This ultra high-powered, whisper quiet dual motors deliver dreamlike sensations to your clitoris and G-spot, while the Ichigo Rabbit's smooth, slender shaft gently fills you up. With bluetooth connectivity, the Ichigo links to your smartphone to unlock remote access as you move through each of the eight fully adjustable vibration modes. Including a delicate jewelry-grade 18 karat gold chain and ornate gold plated tip, with silky smooth Softek coating for the ultimate in luxury and comfort, the Ichigo is a feast for every one of your senses. Color: Strawberry Pink