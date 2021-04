Boho Locs

Iced Latte Boho Mermaid Locs

£132.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boho Locs

Protect your hair in style with BOHO MERMAID LOCS® our 22” pre-looped beautiful Loc and Wave mix. Lightweight and natural looking Designed for an effortless crochet install Length - 22" Colour - Iced Latte - a unique combination of ash brown, with touches of dirty and platinum blondes (Lit), mixed in with light brown tones and sun-kissed blondes (Bey-Blonde)