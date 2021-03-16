Fraîcheur

Ice Globes Cooling Facial Tool Collection

Take your skincare routine to the next level with this limited-edition set of Ice Globes by Fraîcheur. These innovative facial tools are made of Borosilicate glass containing cold liquid, the perfect materials for a refreshingly cold facial massage. Use in upward movements to lift and tighten skin, and downward movements to encourage lymphatic drainage. Can be combined with sheet masks, serums, creams or moisturizers.