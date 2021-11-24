ICE-WATCH

Ice Duo Chic Black Purple Women’s Wristwatch With Silicon Strap

£90.00 £38.72

Inspired by the summer coktails, dress up your wrist with the new ICE duo chic black purple. With a shaded colour dial and a soft silicone strap, this tiny black watch will add elegance and sparkle to your outfits Chic and satiny from one side to sporty and vibrant on the other let's be seduced by the purple and orange colour touches and rosegold details Medium (40 mm) women's wristwatch with silicon case and silicon strap Water resistant up to 10 ATM : immersion and watersport resistant (swimming), not suitable for diving Shipped with instruction manual and presentation box Collection ICE duo chic