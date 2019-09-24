Rechishre

Ice Cube Trays With Lids, 2-pack 74

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

【Ice Cube Trays BPA Safe & Dishwasher Safe】---Ice mold made of food grade silicone,FDA Approved,100% BPA free keep your ice safe for drinking.these Ice cubes guarantee safety and durability,which can be used for adult & baby food,Safe for use in the freezer, Oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. 【Ice Cube Tray with Stackable & Removable Lid】--Comes with a removable lid, these easy-release trays stack easily and neatly in the freezer without sticking. Cover- just an auxiliary cover,Can not prevent leakage. 【Easy Ice Release & Clean】--The flexible silicone material shapes the bottom well, make it easy to release ice cubes.Smooth silicone surface makes it easy to clean. Reusable, non-stick surface, (We recommend that you take it out of the refrigerator and leave it for about 3-5 minutes. to wait for the ice melting a little after being taken out from the refrigerator. And then releasing the ice cubes will be easier.) Then you can easily push from the bottom. 【Perfect Ice Cube Mold for whisky and other drinks】--Ideal for cocktails, punch, iced coffee, flavored ice and more in summer.The ice cube tray will provide you a pleasant mood to make ice. You will enjoy the ice-making experience. 【High Quality Guarantee】: We focus on high quality products and provide favorable clients experiences. We will guarantee a 100% refund if you are not satisfied with our ice cube molds. 18-month warranty for any issues and timely after-sales service provided by our professional services staff. “FREE RISK TOTALLY!”