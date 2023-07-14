Ninja

Ice Cream Maker And Frozen Treat Maker With 7 One-touch Programs

$169.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more. Create completely customizable treats. With the Ninja CREAMi, you can have total control of your ingredients for low sugar, keto, dairy-free, and vegan options. From sweet to savory and healthy to indulgent, there's a CREAMi treat for everyone. Create flavors and mix-in combinations that you cant find in the store. (7) one-touch programs allow for the perfect combination of speed, pressure, and time to completely shave through your frozen pint. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream, and Mix-in. Create a CREAMi treat in three easy steps. Simply prep your base, freeze overnight, process, and enjoy! Select the Re-spin function if, after processing, you want your processed treat softer and creamier. Easily customize flavor and texture. Mix in your favorite chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more to personalize any CREAMi treat. Creamify Technology enables the CREAMi to break down a uniform frozen block into an incredibly smooth, creamy texture.