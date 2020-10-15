Lékué

Ice Box With Reversible Lid

$35.00

Cube-icle. If this ice box could talk it’d say “move over ye ice trays of yore—I’ve got this.” An all-in-one solution, it’ll make and store up to 132 ice cubes, easy. The lock tight lid ensures no unwanted odors get in and your iced tea/coffee/cocktail will taste, well, exactly how you intend it to. Oh, and that minimalist design means you can shimmy this one right up to the table when it’s sipping time.