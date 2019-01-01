This series of prints explores the artist’s continued fascination with edges and three dimensionality in a new medium. Teschner’s editions on paper highlight the intricacies and imperfections of her original materials; creases in paper, folds, tears, threads and frayed edges are purposefully left visible to create a sense of delicate tension.
In the artist’s inverse prints, or “Volta”, Teschner embraces the idiosyncratic and nuanced nature of her photocopier to transpose shadows into highlights and reverse colors.