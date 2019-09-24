Cuisinart

Ice-100 Compressor Ice Cream And Gelato Maker

$217.99

Fully automatic with a commercial quality compressor. 1-1/2-quart ice cream bowl capacity LWH: 16.73 x 12.00 x 9.33,UC LWH: 13.75 x 17.50 x 13.50,MC LWH: 18.00 x 14.25 x 14.25 inches . Weight : 32lbs 2 paddles - a gelato paddle for authentic gelato and an ice cream paddle for creamy ice cream 60-minute countdown timer with touchpad controls and a blue LCD readout.10-minute keep cool feature keeps your ice cream or gelato cool after timer has gone off 1.5 quart capacity BPA Free Features: Fully automatic with a commercial quality compressor|1.5 quart capacity|2 paddles for authentic gelato and for creamy ice cream|60-minute countdown timer with touchpad controls and blue LCD readout|10-minute Keep Cool feature keeps your ice cream or gelato cool after the timer has gone off|BPA Free