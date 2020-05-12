Schwinn

The Schwinn IC4 Bike provides a premium, heart-pumping indoor cycling experience and features a 40 lb. flywheel with an intuitive resistance knob, a beautiful backlit LCD display, and easy-reach cradles for 3 lb. dumbbells. Digitally immerse yourself in a world of virtual races, exotic locales, and stunning trails from around the globe with connectivity to popular cycling apps like RideSocial, Zwift, and more. With the IC4, you’ll escape the everyday and stay on track for a life well-lived.