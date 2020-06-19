United States
Rielli
Ibiza One-piece
$115.00
At Rielli
Greetings from Ibiza! Our first ever crinkle one-piece suit made for everyone and anyone. This ultra stretchy, super comfortable one-piece will sit perfectly on any body. Our vibrant colors will compliment your sun-kissed skin so you will never go unnoticed in this suit. Made to order= zero waste. XS/S fits 00-6 M/L fits 8-12
