Ibiza Hair

Ibiza Hair B4 Brush

$71.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ibiza Hair

HOW TO USE Blast hair until it’s 80% dry. Working with small sections, place the brush into the root area and direct the heat from your dryer at the barrel. Keep the tension as you move the brush through your hair, directing heat at the barrel as you go. Engineered with GripSlip technology for total control. WHY WE LOVE GripSlip technology - Minimises ripping and breakage while leaving hair smooth and shiny Reinforced Bore Bristles - Ibiza Hair mixes natural bore bristle with a unique carbon fibre heat resistant nylon. This nylon is manufactured in Spain and has a micro ball tip which is safe for the scalp and prevents the brush from getting stuck in the hair. The unique bristle combination creates tension and slip to twist and swirl the brush to create waves, curls, volume and smoothness naturally. Boar's hair naturally distributes the oils in your hair for a natural shine. Superior Cork - The extended cork handle is the most ergonomic handle in a round brush ever. The cork used in the Ibiza Hair brushes comes from the Mediterranean region of Spain, where the climate allows for a softer, more malleable cork than the cork that comes from Asia. The cork tree is an environmentally friendly tree as the cork is shaved off and then regrows. Cork is naturally anti microbial.