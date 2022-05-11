Ibiza Hair

Ibiza Hair B Series (b3)

$45.00 $37.50

B3 brush is for waves and curls and is ideal for the sides of the hair that frame the face or for that beachy look. The B3 55mm boar bristle brush will help your hair perform the way it should. Ibiza B series of blonde boar bristle hair brushes are ideal for color treated or fine hair. Your hair deserves a well crafted, quality, natural bristle hair brush designed with your style and comfort in mind. Bristles made with a blend of natural boar and heat-resistant carbon fibers means no getting stuck, ripping or breaking your hair. Ergonomic and flexible, yet resilient, cork brush handle will allow you to comfortably create shiny, irresistible hair styles. Ibiza Hair began creating innovative hair products and styling tools in the 1950s and this family business continues to offer the highest quality products to salons, stylists and professionals. Ibiza Hair has been making history in the beauty industry since the 1950s. That’s when Max Johles, father of Ibiza Hair’s founder Aaron Johles, began selling brushes and beauty supplies from the trunk of his car. A licensed hair stylist himself, Aaron knows first-hand the importance of brushes that can grab yet slip. As he worked with top hairdressers and in famous salons such as Cush in Beverly Hills and McMillan Canale in Malibu, Aaron learned that great styling tools make for great hair. That’s why the Ibiza Hair brushes are made from the finest materials— flexible yet resilient cork from the Mediterranean, plus a secret blend of natural boar and heat-resistant carbon fiber bristles from Spain that perform like no other boar bristles can. No getting stuck. No ripping. No breakage. Just totally controlled “GripSlip technology”, making it easier for you to offer your clients smooth, shiny hair that looks and performs the way it should.