Think Barbie hot pink with a silver sparkle throughout, the Malibu is bright and bold. Lined with Repreve – 100% regenerated nylon constructed from post-consumer materials Adjustable coverage. Can be styled to be worn opened for more coverage or gathered for a cheekier look If you are in-between two sizes, we suggest sizing down Double lined fabric Tie side detail Designed to be worn either hipster or on the high hip Pictured with the ‘Ibiza’ top although can be paired with any of our tops from the ‘Malibu' range