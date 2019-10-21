Zinus

Ibidun Upholstered Button Tufted Platform Bed Frame, Queen

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Home Depot

This stunning upholstered platform bed by Zinus will transform your bedroom. It ships in one carton with the frame, legs and ten wooden slats conveniently located in the zippered compartment in the back of the headboard for easy assembly. This classic upholstered platform bed features a button tufted headboard and low profile footboard style frame, with wood slats and exposed feet for support. The taupe tufted upholstery adds softness and provides a classic framework for your mattress. Another comfort innovation from Zinus.