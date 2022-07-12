iRobot

I3 Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$999.00 $695.30

At Amazon Australia

Product Type: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner SMART NAVIGATION GETS THE JOB DONE - The i3 navigates and maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet GOES WHERE IT'S NEEDED, AVOIDS WHERE IT'S NOT - Reactive Sensor Technology tells the robot where it can and cannot reach, which means less getting stuck on furniture and more knowing where to go; Dirt Detect sensors focus cleaning where it’s needed most LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE - Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant and Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice Roomba 692 gives you clean floors every day. Use the iRobot HOME App to clean or schedule from anywhere, anytime. Roomba 692 recharges itself when the job is done. Its powerful cleaning system captures dirt, dust, all types of hair and larger debris from hard floors and carpets. With patented dirt detect sensors, Roomba 692 works harder where dirt is hiding.