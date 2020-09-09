BaubleBar

I Vote Necklace

$42.00

BB x I am a voter. ®: The best accessory is a smile - and it’s best paired with the voice behind it. You should feel empowered at the polls, which is why we’ve partnered with I am a voter. ® to bring you easy access to voting information and registration for this year’s election. 10% of all proceeds will be donated to I am a voter. ®. Click here for more information, and don’t forget tag @baublebar & #WatchOutIVoted on Election Day (or when you mail in your ballot!) for a chance to be featured on our IG! Between 8/21/20 and 10/31/20, while supplies last, Baublebar, Inc. will donate 10% of the purchase price of each I AM A Voter Single Pendant Necklace, sold online at www.baublebar.com to I am a voter., a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.