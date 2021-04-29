Minted

I See You Mama You Got This

$6.98 $5.90

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

Spread love with our luxe greeting cards from independent artists and writers! You have the option personalize your card with a heartfelt message or receive an unsigned card to fill out at home. If any questions, please email us. This simple typographic mother's day greeting card features a heartfelt message on a colorful pink background with pink foil. Dimensions 5" x 7" Printing Standard Card Type Fold-Over (Message Inside)