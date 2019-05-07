Tony Moly

I'm Real Face Mask Sheet Pack (11)

$15.49

Replenish your skin with our I'm Real Face Sheet Mask Collection! Available in sets of 2 in an array of ingredients, the 3-layer pulp sheet is filled with natural ingredients and soaked in different types of enriched essence (Water-type, Micro-Emulsion Type, Milky Lotion Type) to yield maximum hydration for your skin. Transform dull and tired skin into healthy, moisturized skin in as little as 20 minutes!This fun and functional sheet mask collection features different ingredients all targeting different skin concerns.FREE OF- Paraben, benzophenone, triethanolamine, talc. and color additives? Aloe- Moisturizing - Aloe extract water based essence provides maximum hydration for skin.? Avocado- Nutrition - Avocado Extract with micro emulsion-based essence nourishes skin and revitalizes complexion.? Broccoli- Vitality - Antioxidant rich Broccoli Extract provides vitalizing energy to tired skin.? Lemon- Brightening - Packed with Vitamin C, brightens and evens skin.? Makgeoli (Korean Rice Wine)- Skin Purifying - Mineral Oils and fermented Rice Wine Extract refines skin to a more translucent and smooth complexion.? Pomegranate- Elasticity - Pomegranate Extract provides hydration while promoting elasticity for skin.? Red Wine- Pore Care - Red Wine Extract reduces appearance of enlarged pores while tightening and purifying skin.? Rice- Clean Skin - Infused with Rice Extracts and natural oils to provide elasticity and brightening effects to skin.? Seaweed- Skin Purifying - Seaweed Extract with micro emulsion-based essence purifies and hydrates skin.? Tea Tree- Skin Soothing - A powerful anti-inflammatory agent, Tea Tree Extract protects skin from harmful environmental factors and soothes fatigued skin. Additionally enriched with lemon, rosemary, thyme and jasmine extracts to balance skin.? Tomato- Radiance - Vitamin E and Tomato Extract removes dirt and revitalizes skin.