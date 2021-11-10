Juvia's Place

I Live, I Love Lip Kit – Lover Girl

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Juvia's Place I Live, I Love Lip Kit - Lover Girl comes with Lover Girl Liquid Lipstick & Scorpio Lip Liner Benefits Juvia's Place Velvetty Liquid Lipstick is a long-lasting, ultimate lip that will last all day (and night) long. Juvia's Place Luxe Lip Liner is a long-wearing pencil that glides seamlessly to define and fill in the lips. Includes Velvetty Matte Liquid Lipstick in Lover Girl Luxe Lip Liner in Scorpio