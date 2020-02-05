Sportsheets

I Like It Doggie-Style Strap By Sportsheets I Like It Doggie-Style Strap by Sportsheets. The best position just got better! This soft, padded, adjustable strap allows for deeper penetration. It's comfortable and easy to use. Instructional booklet included. Soft, padded belt with adjustable straps The best position just got better! Allows for deeper penetration and G-spot stimulation Increases angles of penetration from 90 degrees to 45 degrees Includes: Soft, black, body conforming pad, adjustable straps Materials: Polyester fabric, polyethylene foam, Velcro, plastic hardware, polypropylene webbing