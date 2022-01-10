Remington

I-light Pro Ipl Long Term Hair Removal Device

$799.95 $349.00

Always read the instructions and use only as directed. See in store for more details. Not suitable on red, light blonde, white/grey hair or very dark skin. If you’re looking for beautifully smooth skin, then your hair removal saviour is here – the Remington i-LIGHT® PRO+ Face & Body is fast, effective and gentle on the skin. Dermatologist endorsed and Choice recommended, this hair removal system can achieve salon standard results in the comfort and convenience of your own home. Designed for use on both the body and face*, this technologically advanced device harnesses innovative Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology to achieve up to 94% fewer hairs after just 3 treatments!* With permanent results achievable in just 4 weeks*, you can feel confident and ready for anything all year round with soft, smooth, hair-free skin.