Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Redken
I Got The ’90s Chunky Highlights You’ve Seen On Insta – & They’re Not For The Fainthearted
£24.65
£18.49
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Redken Blondage Express Anti-Brass Mask
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
tgin
Honey Curls Custard
$14.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
SheaMoisture
Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Multi-action Lea
$11.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Pantene
Intense Rescue Shot Hair Ampoules
$4.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Kristin Ess
In-shower Gloss
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Redken
Redken
Redken Extreme Anti-snap Treatment
£14.25
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Redken
Extreme Anti-snap Anti-breakage Leave-in Treatment
$21.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Redken
Extreme Play Safe 450
£21.50
£15.05
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Redken
Nature + Science Extreme Conditioner 250ml
£20.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
promoted
Tangle Teezer
The Ultimate Detangler
$14.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
DevaCurl
Devacurl Arc Angel Gel Maximum Hold No-crunch Styler
$24.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
tgin
Honey Curls Custard
$14.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
SheaMoisture
Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Multi-action Lea
$11.49
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted