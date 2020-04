Pet Gear

I-go2 Traveler Backpack & Rolling Pet Carrier

$51.99 $47.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Easily converts to backpack, carrier, rolling bag and more. Telescoping handle stores out of the way just like a suitcase. Includes expandable sides and pouches. Removable pad ensures your pet will be snug and comfortable. Designed for pets weighing up to 15 pounds.