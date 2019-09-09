Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Olaplex
I Ditched My Blonde Hair For Good — & This £26 Oil Fixed The Damage
£26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Space NK
No.7 Bonding Oil
Need a few alternatives?
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony Damage Repair Mask
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
KeraCare
Essential Oils For The Hair
£7.60
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil Treatment Original
£32.85
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Olaplex
Olaplex
No. 7 Bonding Oil
C$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Olaplex
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Olaplex
No 3 Hair Perfector
£24.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Olaplex
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
Joico
Defy Damage Protective Shield
$20.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Alterna
Caviar Anti-aging Smoothing Anti-frizz Nourishing Oil
$32.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
My Accessories
My Accessories London Exclusive Red Knotted Headband
£6.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Sephora Collection
Texturizing Spray
C$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted