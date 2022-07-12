I Dew Care

Peel-off Mask – Disco Kitten

✅ WHO IS I DEW CARE: Seriously Fun Skincare. We make fun formulas that seriously work. Smile-inducing K-beauty for her, him, they, and everyone. ✅ ABOUT MAGIC KITTEN: Target your skincare concerns with our most selfie-worthy set! Our fan-favorite Magic Kitten collection comes in three different variations to deliver a meow-nificent skincare experience! ✅ PAINT IT ON, PEEL IT OFF: Our illuminating peel-off mask reveals your brighter, clearer complexion with diamond powder infused, chrome white formula. Can be used on entire face. Comes in a 80ml (2.70 fl oz.) tub. ✅ WHITE CHROME TEXTURE: Its chrome formula is infused with diamond powder and soothing white water lily extract to give you a lit-from-within-glow that’s total purrrfection. ✅ ILLUMINATING AND SOOTHING: Contains a mix of ingredients that soothes troubled looking skin and illuminates dull skin. ✅ HERO INGREDIENT: Diamond powder replenishes the skin for softer and more even looking skin tone. Other ingredients include White Water Lily extract and Turnip Leaf Extract. ✅ HOW TO USE: On clean, dry skin, apply an even layer of mask using a tool or fingers. Leave on for 20 minutes then once mask has dried, begin to gently peel off from outer edges. Use 2-3x per week. Disco Kitten is a gentle diamond and pearl cream-based, peel-off mask that changes from white to a brilliant chrome when applied to skin. Gently peel off for a visibly tightened, radiant, and youthful complexion.