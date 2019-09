Ulta

I Dew Care Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-off Mask

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Did someone say sprinkles? Inspired by soft-serve ice cream, I Dew Care Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-Off Mask is full of all of the goodness your skin craves, including rainbow sprinkles!