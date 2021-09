I Dew Care

I Dew Care, Cake My Day, Hydrating Mask

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At iHerb

Vegan Cruelty Free Cake My Day is a cooling, soft-creamy ice cream mask that is a sweet treat for the skin. Have sprinkles in the morning or at night using this formula infused with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and glacier water to deeply nourish the complexion with moisture.