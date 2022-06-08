ButaGoods

I Am Their Father Personalized Shirt

I Am Their Father Personalized Shirt, I am their father shirt, Father's Day gift, Personalized gift for dad, I am your father gift, Funny shirt for dad, I am their Father Custom t-shirt, I Am Their Father Personalized Shirt, Dad Shirt, Fathers Day, Star Wars Father Shirt, Custom Shirt With Lightsabers, Daddy Shirt: ↠ Sideseamed ↠ Shoulder taping ↠ Fitted at bicep ↠ Retail fit ↠ Unisex sizing ↠ White and black colors: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 singles ↠ Heather Colors: 4.2 oz., 52% airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles TO CUSTOMIZE YOUR T-SHIRT ↠ Choose your t-shirt color ,size and quantity ↠ Choose your custom text, text color and font option ↠ If you desire a different tshirt color or size, please contact us. SHIPPING AND PRODUCTION TIME ↠ Production time is 3-5 business days (depending on proof approval). ↠ Shipping Time is 2-5 Business Days. ↠ If you are in a rush, please contact us. CARE INSTRUCTION ↠ Machine wash warm ↠ inside out ↠ Medium iron ↠ Do not iron decoration ↠ Do not dry clean ↠ Tumble dry low !!!! No returns or exchanges BUT If you are unhappy with your purchase please contact me and I will be happy to help you. Your satisfaction as a customer is of the upmost importance to me.