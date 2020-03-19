Amazon

I Am Not Okay With This: (netflix Series Tie-in Edition)

$11.50

Buy Now Review It

A tie-in with the Netflix series adaptation starring Sophia Lillis (It), from the director of The End of the F***ing World and production team behind Stranger Things. Sydney seems like a normal, rudderless fifteen-year-old freshman. She hangs out underneath the bleachers, blasts music in her friend's car, and gets into arguments with her annoying little brother. But she also has a few secrets she’s only shared in her diary: how she's in love with her best friend, the bizarre death of her war veteran father, and excruciatingly painful telekinetic powers that keep popping up at the most inopportune times. Charles Forsman once again expertly channels teenage ethos in a style that evokes classic comics strips while telling a powerful story about the intense, and sometimes violent, tug of war between trauma and control. I Am Not Okay With This tackles familial strain, sexual confusion, and PTSD in Forsman's signature straight-faced-but-humorous style and firmly stakes his place among the world's best cartoonists. Black & white illustrations.