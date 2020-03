Tor Books

I Am Legend

$8.09

Robert Neville may well be the last living man on Earth . . . but he is not alone.An incurable plague has mutated every other man, woman, and child into bloodthirsty, nocturnal creatures who are determined to destroy him.By day, he is a hunter, stalking the infected monstrosities through the abandoned ruins of civilization. By night, he barricades himself in his home and prays for dawn....