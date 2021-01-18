Tarisha Clark

I Am Everything Affirmation Card Deck

Quick question: would you say you’re your own cheerleader? If you answered “no,” don’t worry. We can work on it, one card at a time. This mindful deck helps you reinforce positive thoughts. Here’s how it works: light a candle, shuffle the deck, and pull a card. Read the card—which starts with an "I am" statement—aloud to yourself, and let the words wash over you. Repeat the ritual daily, and you’ll start to notice little mental shifts. Before you know it, you’ll be rooting for you. Made in Missouri.