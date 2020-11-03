I am a voter. x Stella and Bow

Stella and Bow is proud to partner with I am a voter. on this exclusive “Voter” necklace. Stella and Bow will donate $30 from each necklace sold to the 501c3 organization. As seen on Taylor Swift, Zoey Deutch, Chelsea Handler, Busy Phillips, Ashley Benson, Debra Messing, Sophia Bush, Joey King, and featured on Good Morning America, People, The Today Show, Marie Claire, Who What Wear, New York Times Page Six, Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, The Zoe Report, Nylon, and more. This necklace features a 1 inch wide voter name plate. The chain is 15 inches long with 1.5 inch extender chain. This necklace is available in gold vermeil or sterling silver and is hypoallergenic. I am a voter. is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate. Text VOTER to 26797 for up-to-the minute election information, including how to check your registration status, request an absentee ballot, find your polling place, and volunteer to get out the vote. Additional necklace extenders are available for purchase here.