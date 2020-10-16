evolvetogether

I Am A Voter – 7 Face Masks

$8.97

At evolvetogether

We believe good health belongs to everyone. That’s why we make convenient, single use medical-grade masks that are easy to style, comfortable and highly breathable. Our democracy works best when we all participate, so we’ve partnered with i am a voter.™ to support voter participation and (safely) get out the vote. We’re donating a portion of the proceeds to i am a voter.™ and extra medical-grade masks to various election sites to keep folks safe at the voting booth — plus, each mask is stamped with the coordinates of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Because wherever we vote, we’re connected to the birthplace of our democracy. This set comes with 7 black masks and 1 evolvetogether™ sustainable mask keeper, perfectly pocket-sized for on-the-go storage in your wallet or handbag. Each evolvetogether™ mask set features: Superior filtration BFE > 98% and PFE >95% Certified Medical Grade Type IIR by SGS, a world leader in consumer product testing 3-ply construction: water-resistant outer layer, a melt blown center, and a water absorbent inner layer Sterile, contactless processing and packaging in a FDA-registered PPE factory Adjustable, hidden nose bridge for a secure, customized fit Breathable (runners love us!) Comfort ear loops for a super soft, no-tug fit Convenient on-the-go mask keeper Shipped in 100% recyclable and biodegradable packaging Due to the nature of this product, all sales are final and cannot be exchanged. Note: These face masks are not substitutes for procedural masks in a clinical setting.