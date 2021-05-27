Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Shaina Mote
Hysperia Top
$198.00
$158.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shaina Mote
An off-the-shoulder, elastic neckline ruffle top with adjustable sleeve ties and open, easy shape.
Need a few alternatives?
Good American
Wrap Front Long Sleeve Satin Bodysuit
BUY
$34.47
$115.00
Nordstrom Rack
Good American
The Ruched Snake Print Cami
BUY
$33.73
$125.00
Nordstrom Rack
Simonett
Mirez Top
BUY
C$126.79
Simonett
Genia Evelina
Seia Top
BUY
C$142.00
Genia Evelina
More from Shaina Mote
Shaina Mote
Straight Leg Jean
BUY
$100.00
$328.00
Daughter of the Mountain
Shaina Mote
Shaina Mote Utility Skirt In Indigo
BUY
$141.00
$282.00
Nonna
Shaina Mote
Brown Tencel Petit Crop Top
BUY
£165.00
Rêve En Vert
Shaina Mote
Tan Riposo Sweater
BUY
£181.00
£302.00
The Dreslyn
More from Tops
Good American
Wrap Front Long Sleeve Satin Bodysuit
BUY
$34.47
$115.00
Nordstrom Rack
Good American
The Ruched Snake Print Cami
BUY
$33.73
$125.00
Nordstrom Rack
Simonett
Mirez Top
BUY
C$126.79
Simonett
Genia Evelina
Seia Top
BUY
C$142.00
Genia Evelina
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted