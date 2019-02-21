Foamily

Hypoallergenic Pillow Insert (20x20)

Pack more cushion to your sofa couch or bed for lumbar support or just decoration . Our most resilient decorative throw pillow inserts yet, firm yet fluffy filler stuffing . Measurements are seam to seam - After filling, the pillow will decrease about 10% - 15% in size- Order two inches up! . 100% Hypo allergenic polyester fiber pillows - MADE IN USA - use in home or in a outdoor cover by Foamily . Note To Customers: For best results this insert is recommended for 18" x 18" or 19" x 19" sham covers, If your cover is 20" x 20" we recommend 22" x 22" inserts to provide a plump and full pillow from corner to corner.