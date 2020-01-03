Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Laneige
Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
An overnight replenishing mask that delivers intense moisture to help soothe redness and strengthen the skin barrier for healthier, less stressed skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Fresh
Rose Face Mask
$62.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Rose Face Mask
$62.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Summer Fridays
Merry & Brighter
$64.00
from
Summer Fridays
BUY
promoted
Kiehl's
Merry Masking
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Laneige
Laneige
Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
C$43.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Laneige
Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Laneige
Cream Skin Refiner
£5.18
from
YesStyle
BUY
Laneige
Cream Skin Refiner
£22.36
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Skin Care
Murad
Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Supergoop!
Bright-eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream Spf 40
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Perricone MD
H2 Elemental Energy De-puffing Eye Gel
$55.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Biossance
Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel
$54.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted