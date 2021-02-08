Wayfair Sleep

Hypoallergenic And Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector

$24.99 $20.99

Protect your mattress without sacrificing comfort with this waterproof mattress cover. With an advanced AquaTight™ waterproof barrier, you get 100% reliable waterproof protection from all liquids and spills. Rounding out the design, is the fully elasticized skirt that fits snuggly around mattresses up to 14" thick. Crafted of 100% polyester in a clean white hue, this mattress cover can be machine washed and tumble dried for fuss-free upkeep. Plus, this cover comes with a 10 year limited warranty.