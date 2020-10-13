Hypnoser

Hypnoser Weighted Blanket

$84.99 $67.99

RENEW YOUR LIFE: Hypnoser’s all-natural heavy blanket provides the warmth and comfort of a gentle hug. Sleep soundly throughout the night and be more productive throughout the day! Feel relaxed. EVEN NON-LEAKING TECHNOLOGY: Our blankets are engineered with our proprietary silica blend inside the smallest diamond weight pockets. Less weight movement. Extra durable and denser stitching makes a stronger, longer-lasting blanket. CHOOSE THE RIGHT SIZE & WEIGHT :We suggest about 10% of your body weight plus or minus a pound. A 15-pound blanket is for for individuals that are 100-140 lbs. Due to its weight, it’s not necessary to choose an oversized blanket. We recommend the 48''x72'' for Twins and Full beds, 60''x80'' for Full, Queen, and King sized beds. MACHINE WASHABLE: Our blankets are machine washable on low, gentle cycle with cold water. Do not iron, and do not dry clean. Hang to dry. A removable duvet cover (sold separately) is highly recommended for easier cleaning. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Your happiness is our highest priority. We offer all our customers a 30-day money back guarantee and a 12-year free mending (not include shipping costs). Some of the amazing features of this product: Size: 48” x 72” Weight: 12lb For sleep management For 100-140lb adults, kids, children 100% Breathable, soft and cozy Diamond smaller pocket Use Precautions: √DO NOT USE ON CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 √NEVER USE THE BLANKET TO COVER THE FACE OR HEAD Warranty & Support We are so confident about the quality of our products, we will solve it for you if you are not satisfied in 30 days. No questions asked! If you have any question,Please contact us at seller center.We will make everything right for you! ORDER NOW and enjoy the good night’s sleep that you deserve!