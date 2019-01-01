Lancôme

Hypnôse Drama

£25.00

Let your eyelashes take center stage with Lancôme’s full volume mascara, Hypnôse Drama. Volume in a single step. Our curvaceous super-sized brush for full lash contact creates high volume and thicker looking lashes. With every stroke our glossy mascara builds a stunning gaze, for beautiful, full body lashes. BENEFITS Extreme volume, fuller looking lashes, curves. HOW TO APPLY HYPNÔSE DRAMA Place curved side of brush at the root of your lashes, gently comb from the root to the tip with a zigzag motion. Turn brush and use bristle tips to structure, separate and enhance the appearance of lashes