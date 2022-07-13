Hyperice

Hyperice

Hypervolt Plus Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

$329.00 $229.00

Plus up your game. The Hypervolt Plus set the standard for premium percussion massage devices. Seriously strong, aesthetically sleek, and unbelievably quiet - it's the added boost your muscles need. Hours of power. With 30% more power than the original, the Hypervolt Plus delivers three speeds of long-lasting and powerful percussion. Sensor technology. The Hypervolt Plus features a patented pressure sensor with three levels, giving you a digital indication of how much pressure you're applying. 3 speeds, Removable battery / handle, Brushless high-torque 90w motor, Patented QuietGlide technology Patented pressure sensor (3 levels), Lightweight design (3 lbs), Cordless – 2.5+ hour battery life, Travel-friendly (TSA approved carry-on)