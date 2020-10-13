United States
Hyperice
Hyperice Hypervolt Body Massager – Black/silver
$349.99$279.99
At Target
The Hypervolt delivers a symphony of power, performance, and variability for anyone looking to warm up and recover faster. The quietest, most advanced percussion massage device on planet earth. It is a lightweight, easy-to-use self myofascial release device that promotes circulation. It comes with 5 interchangeable head attachments, pressure sensor technology, rechargeable lithium ion battery (3+ hours of use per charge) and is lightweight with ergonomic design (2.5 lbs).