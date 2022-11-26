Hyperice

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

$399.00 $299.00

Serious relief. The Hypervolt 2 Pro is our strongest percussion device, offering deep-penetrating relief to stiff muscles, so you can train harder and recover faster. Level up. Choose the speed that’s right for you. Cycle through five levels of percussion with the digital speed dial. Power your progress. Warm up and recover like the pros do, with guided routines from top athletes and automatic speed adjustment with the Bluetooth connected Hyperice App, powered by HyperSmart technology. 5 speeds, Digital speed dial, Removable battery / handle, Brushless high-torque 90w motor, Patented QuietGlide technology Patented pressure sensor (3 levels), Lightweight design (2.6 lbs), Cordless – 3 hour battery life, Travel-friendly (TSA approved carry-on)