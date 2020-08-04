ZitSticka

Hyperfade

ZitSticka's HYPERFADE microdart patch blurs any residual marks that remain after the zit itself has deflated - a mop and bucket for the post-zit aftermath. How, though? Each patch is layered with 24-self dissolving microdarts that melt within 2 hours of application, releasing brightening, regenerative ingredients. These ingredients dilute post-zit damage from the inside-out, restoring tone and texture to its former glory, fast.