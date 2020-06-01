Hyper Skin

Hyper Clear Vitamin C Serum

$36.00

Say goodbye to hyperpigmentation and hello to Hyper Clear skin. Hyper Clear is a hardworking face serum packed with 15 percent vitamin c and vitamin e that work together to brighten skin, smooth fine lines and rough texture, and dramatically clear dark spots from hyperpigmentation. A combination of fruit enzymes, bearberry, turmeric, and kojic acid work together to attack hyperpigmentation and drastically lighten dark marks, age spots and acne scars while natural botanicals work to minimize the occurrence of future outbreaks. All skin types. 1.5 ML | 0.5 FL OZ Texture: Sheer, Weightless Gel Scent: Scentless You won’t find: No Parabens. No Sulfates. No Phthalates. How To Use: Gently massage onto clean, damp face and neck daily before applying face moisturizer. If used before sun exposure, make sure to liberally apply sunscreen. Ingredients: water (aqua), 3-0-ethyl absorbic acid (vitamin c), kojic acid, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, arctostaphylos uva-ursi leaf extract, biotin, camellia oleifeira leaf extract, citric acid, corallina officinalis extract, curcuma longa (turmeric) root extract, ethylhexylglycerin, glycerin, glycyrrhiza glabra (licorice) root extract, hyaluronic acid, hydroxyethylcellulose, lactobaccillus/papaya fruit ferment extract, lecithin, maltodextrin, melia azadirachta flower extract, melia azadirachta leaf extract, ocimum basilicum (basil) flower/leaf extract, ocimum sanctum leaf extract, phenoxyethanol, phyllanthis emblica fruit extract, potassium sorbate, pullulan, pyrus malus (apple) fruit extract, saccharomyces/xylinum/black tea ferment, salicylic acid, sclerotium gum, silica, sodium benzoate, sodium citrate, tetrasodium edta, tocopherol, xantham gum