EXCESS YOURSELF Be seen. On the scene. Twelve richly pigmented eyeshadows in limited-edition warm neutral and hot bold shades get the party started—and keep looks going after dark with soft-to-scandalous effect SHADES: TOP ROW (left to right) WE ARE FAMILY (Iridescent peach shimmer) SHAKE SHAKE SHAKE (Light pink shimmer) DOCTOR LOVE (Fawn brown matte) RING MY BELL (Matte saddle) MIDDLE ROW (left to right) AIN’T NO STOPPING US NOW (Satin tangerine) RELIGHT MY FIRE (Shimmering taupe) LADY MARMALADE (Matte hot pink) LOVE TRAIN (Shimmering cocoa brown) BOTTOM ROW (left to right) EXXXCESS (Matte fuchsia) HOT STUFF (Matte mauve brown) LAST PARTY (Pink with gold shimmer) WHITE HORSE (Shimmering black) Disco. Decadence. The ultimate indulgence. Feel the beat of Studio 54 with a limited-edition collection inspired by the famed nightclub’s salacious scene. Start the party with iconic shades; own the night with exclusive bolds and brights. Make your move with shimmering finishes and unexpected formulas. Glitter. Glamour. Excess. Expression. Consider this your VIP ticket beyond the velvet rope. Once you’re in, anything goes. DETAILS Limited edition