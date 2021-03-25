Skandinavisk

Hygge Scented Candle

$62.95

Buy Now Review It

The candle reflects the unique aspects of the landscape of Scandinavia and fill your room with wonderful aroma A perfume and Swedish rapeseed wax blend in painted glass with a pure cotton wick and engraved beechwood lid Scent description: black tea and mint leaves, dried apples and a dusting of baked cinnamon [’hygə] Danish for ‘cosiness’. A word with no direct translation but with infinite meaning, and a reflection of the Scandinavian art of creating intimacy, fellowship and cosiness in the smallest everyday moments