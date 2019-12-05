Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Paddywax
Hygge Collection Scented Candle
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
WOODY FRAGRANCE: Notes of fig, cedar, and patchouli give this fragrance its woodiness
More from Paddywax
Paddywax
Mesa Cactus Flower & Matcha Candle
C$24.50
from
Indigo
BUY
Paddywax
Apothecary Collection Candle, Amber & Smoke
$20.00
$15.61
from
Amazon
BUY
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Paddywax
Farmhouse Jar Candle
$25.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted