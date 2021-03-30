Botanium

Hydroponic Self-watering Planter

It's here, folks. A way to grow fresh herbs, chili peppers, tomatoes, and more at home, with very, very little effort on your part. This indoor hydroponic system works smarter (not harder) to keep your plants alive, using a soil-less grow medium and a smart reservoir that waters plants every three hours, draining the excess and recycling it so your roots stay moist, but not inundated. The tank can hold enough water to last for weeks, and the hydroponics and included liquid nutrients yield healthier, more productive plants in a shorter timespan than analog grow methods. Fresh basil, here we come.