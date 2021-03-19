Urban Decay

Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator Foundation

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A longwear, tinted hydrator infused with kombucha filtrate and marula oil for 30% more hydrated skin, medium coverage and a glowy finish. Product Size: 1.1-oz. SKIN TYPES: Goes great with all skin types, even oily WHAT IT DOES: This lightweight formula is packed with nourishing ingredients that leave skin feeling more hydrated after 24 hours Buildable, medium coverage, with just enough to look like your real skin, with an added healthy glow that stays fresh and wears for up to 24 hours Minimizes pores and imperfections with a smooth, blurring effect, while evening skin tone and texture Non-comedogenic Phthalate free Cruelty free Vegan KEY INGREDIENTS: Kombucha filtrate is antioxidant rich to brighten and detoxify, increasing skin's luminosity Marula oil hydrates, protects and seals in hydration HOW TO USE: Apply the formula with your fingers and blend outward from center of face to build desired coverage For extra coverage, add more product and diffuse with a brush, but a little goes a long way For extra-sheer glow and added staying power, mix Hydromaniac with All Nighter Face Primer Prime your skin for full hydration, staying power and an intense glow with All Nighter Ultra Glow Face Primer For added full coverage, use Stay Naked Correcting Concealer before applying or in areas where more coverage is desired Lock in your makeup with All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray for a look that won't budge For an extra-glowy finish that lasts all day, set makeup with All Nighter Ultra Glow Setting Spray To mattify your T-zone, apply All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder after applying RESULTS: 100% of users had improved skin hydration after 24 hours* In a 7-day consumer study, 85% said skin looks glowing and fresh all day** *Based on instrumental skin test **Based on a 281-person study Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11642964